SAN ANTONIO — McAllen High stumbled out the gates of its Region IV-5A semifinal matchup against Boerne Champion with a two-point first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought their way back into the game over the next three quarters but failed to get over the hump, falling 61-50 to the Chargers on Friday at Littleton Gym.

McHi’s season ends at 32-9 overall with back-to-back appearances in the regional tourney. Boerne-Champion (32-6, 14-2) advances to the Region IV-5A final against the winner of Corpus Christi Veterans and San Antonio Veterans.

“They started off well; they hit some big shots in the beginning of the first quarter. Scoring two points in any round of a playoff game is going to be very hard to comeback and fight to win,” McHi head coach Ryan Flores said. “I think we didn’t start the first quarter off very well and that hurt us. We were in a hole the whole time. I love how the kids fought back, played hard, but a couple calls here and there didn’t go our way. I’m just proud of the kids and the season they had and the way they showed up today.”

The Bulldogs trailed 15-2 after one quarter and turned to a half court trap to get back into the game. McHi stormed back behind the play of junior post Kaharie Loggins, who scored eight of his 10 points during the second quarter.

Boerne-Champion regained momentum with a thunderous dunk by Jesse Peart to open the second half.

The Bulldogs finally caught fire offensively during the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late. McHi hit seven 3-pointers over the final eight minutes with Robert Canul and Jaylon Chappell each knocking down a pair.

“I think the shots started falling because we started taking some shots. We tried to tell them at halftime we have to score some points, we have to start taking shots,” Flores said. “I think we got a little too lax on some possessions where we were passing the ball a little too much. We weren’t attacking gaps, we weren’t setting our feet to catch and shoot like we normally do, but give (Boerne-Champion) credit. They’re a good team, they move the ball well, they’re unselfish, and it’s hard to beat a team like that when eventually they’re going to hit some shots also.”

Jaylon Chappell led the Bulldogs with 12 points, Robert Canul had nine and Darren Manriquez added eight for McHi.

Braden Braum led Boerne-Champion with a game-high 20 points, 15 coming during the second half to keep the Bulldogs at distance. Peart finished with 17 for the Chargers.

McHi loses three senior starters in Canul, Jaylon and Jordon Chappell, but will return five key pieces in Loggins, Manriquez, Erasmo Alvarado, Danny Canul and Nyles Dos Santos.

“I’m excited for next year. McHi has always had a tradition, but in basketball, we’re building expectations that district championships is not the only thing we want to win — we want to win a state championship and I think we’re on the right track,” Flores said.

