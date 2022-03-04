Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: McAllen High ends playoff run against Boerne Champion SportsBasketballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: McAllen High ends playoff run against Boerne Champion By Joel Martinez - The Monitor - March 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email McAllen High’s Darren Manriquez (1) drives to the basket against Boerne Champion during a Region 5A game at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) attempts a basket against Boerne Champion during a Region 5A game at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) drives to the basket against Boerne Champion during a Region 5A game at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Nyles Dos Santos (12) and Boerne Champion’s Braden Baum (33) battle for position under the net during a Region 5A game at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Nyles Dos Santos (12) battles for the ball after falling to the floor against Boerne Champion during a Region 5A game at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) and Boerne Champion’s Braden Baum (33) battle for position under the net during a Region 5A game at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Jaylon Chappell (10) reacts during the final moments during a Region 5A game against Boerne Champion at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) drives to the basket against Boerne Champion during a Region 5A game at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Darren Manriquez (1) drives to the basket against Boerne Champion during a Region 5A game at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) drives to the basket against Boerne Champion during a Region 5A game at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaharie Loggins (22) drives to the basket against Boerne Champion during a Region 5A game at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Nyles Dos Santos(12) drives to the basket against Boerne Champion’s Hunter Lampkin (10) during a Region 5A game at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Danny Canul (32) reacts during the final moments of a Region 5A game against Boerne Champion at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High reacts form the bench during the final moments of a Region 5A game against Boerne Champion at the Blossom Athletic Center in the Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium on Friday, March 4, 2022, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fed arrested in McAllen for driving drunk to raid, crashing into unit Valley agencies respond to large Brooks County fire McAllen police, TxDOT launch Spring Break safe driving campaign Accused STC shooter not guilty of capital murder Hidalgo County reports another 22,000 backlogged COVID-19 cases