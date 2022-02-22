IDEA Public Schools confirms death of interim CEO

IDEA Public Schools confirmed the death of acting superintendent and interim CEO Al Lopez on Tuesday.

Lopez had served in those capacities since last summer.

“His impressive career and unwavering service to IDEA and his community attest to the transformational power of education,” a statement from the school system said. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Al’s family, friends, and the many others who knew and admired him. It is important that we give the Lopez family time to process their loss. We will provide an official announcement in the coming days.”

A statement on IDEA’s website describes the Tucson, Arizona native’s journey from first-generation college student to a 30-year career in finance, characterizing Lopez as a man of faith often involved in community service.

“He enjoyed helping others whenever he could, including helping his mother while she studied for her U.S. citizenship and tutoring his father to help him obtain his GED when a supervisor position opened at work,” the school district’s statement said.

After retiring in 2010, Lopez served on a variety of Austin boards largely focused on business development and education. Lopez was chair of IDEA Austin’s regional board and treasurer of its governing board before becoming interim CEO in May of last year.

“The impact of his outstanding leadership and commitment to our families, students, and staff will remain part of his enduring legacy,” the statement said.

Lopez was the second person to take the reins at IDEA since the district replaced founder and CEO Tom Torkelson in April 2020 after criticism of the spending decisions at the system arose.

Torkelson was replaced by Superintendent JoAnn Gama, a co-founder of IDEA.

Gama herself was replaced by Lopez a little over a year later on the heels of a forensic review of financial activities of senior IDEA executives.

Lopez promised a “new chapter” for the school system when he was named to his posts.