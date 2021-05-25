IDEA’s top officials out following misuse of funds review

IDEA Public Schools CEO and co-founder JoAnn Gama is no longer employed by the district, according to a letter sent from Board Chair and newly acting CEO Al Lopez.

Lopez announced Tuesday that Gama and COO Irma Munoz have left the district following a review of misuse of IDEA resources and funds.

The letter doesn’t specify whether the two resigned or were fired.

Tom Torkelson, IDEA’s former CEO and one of its founders, was replaced by Gama last year after criticism over plans to spend money on San Antonio Spurs tickets and a private jet for the district. Its former CFO, Wyatt Truscheit, also resigned last year.

According to a statement from the district Tuesday, Lopez’s letter will be its only release to news media.

“Beginning early last year, when spending decisions by IDEA management revealed shortcomings in the organization’s financial controls and governance structure, the Board adopted multiple measures to ensure that IDEA Public Schools meets the highest standards in governance, fiscal responsibility and public transparency,” Lopez wrote. “Subsequent to the departures of IDEA’s former CEO and the Chief Financial Officer over the course of last spring and summer, IDEA received emails from an anonymous sender that included detailed allegations about inappropriate expenditures and other misuse of IDEA resources.

“Upon reviewing these emails, the Board directed IDEA’s outside counsel to retain special counsel to undertake an in-depth legal and forensic review of financial transactions and activities of IDEA senior executives over the past several years. We committed to a thorough and independent review, with fairness to all concerned and transparency with our community.”

The letter said the review was conducted by senior federal prosecutor Michael McCrum and Kim Ford with the KFORD group.

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the gravity of potential consequences, the evidence they compiled was then independently reviewed and confirmed by an additional forensic accounting expert,” Lopez wrote. “The Board was briefed on their work earlier this week. In summary, the review uncovered substantial evidence that in the years prior to 2020’s reforms, a small number of IDEA senior leaders directed the use of IDEA financial and staff resources for their personal benefit on multiple occasions. Furthermore, their actions appeared to be done in a manner to avoid detection by the standard external audit and internal control processes that the Board had in place at the time.”

The letter further reads that the board has directed legal counsel to refer the matter to the appropriate authorities for review and that the board is cooperating with the Texas Education Agency and discussing the possible appointment of a monitor or conservator.

The board named Lopez IDEA’s acting CEO and its vice chair, Collin Sewell, acting COO, saying they would serve in those roles in a volunteer capacity pending IDEA’s search for permanent replacements.

“In closing, let me assure you of this: I will give my all to make sure the founding mission of the organization is honored and our students thrive through these challenging times,” Lopez wrote. “IDEA’s students, along with their families, trust our teachers and leaders to devote every available resource to their success. Throughout this transition, the Board, Collin and I will be relying on the strength and expertise of our extended community and supporters as we begin a new chapter in the future of IDEA Public Schools.”

State Rep. Terry Canales, a frequent critic of oversight at IDEA and charter schools in general, issued a statement Tuesday after Gama and Munoz’s departure was made public.

The statement highlighted a call from Canales for the Texas State Auditor’s Office and the Texas Education Agency to conduct a financial audit of the organization and legislation he’s filed that would allow the state to perform audits on IDEA.

“These audits would have shined a spotlight on the financial practices of these schools and helped ensure Texas tax dollars were being spent responsibly,” Canales wrote. “Unfortunately, I was not given a hearing on this important bill because of the tight grip that Texas charter schools have over the Texas Capitol. Throughout the legislative interim and into the next legislative session, I will continue to fight for more transparency and accountability of every recipient of our taxpayer dollars. I call on the Texas Education Commissioner to act immediately to ensure state funds used in our state’s charter schools are used efficiently and for their intended purpose.”

Canales says over a span of years multiple constituents have reached out to his office to share stories of test cheating and misuse of funds at IDEA Public Schools.

“In each and every case, I have worked with these individuals to ensure these events were reported to state and federal law enforcement,” he wrote.