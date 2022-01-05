Cameron County postpones jury trials

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz announced Wednesday the temporary postponement of jury trials due to the COVID-19 surge.

Saenz said the state and county court judges met on Wednesday and decided to cancel jury trials for January and revert to a Zoom-based court setting.

“It is the first time since April 2021 that we have done so. In addition, our office will revert to our pandemic work model, with strict inter-office social distancing and suspension of in person meetings,” Saenz stated.

He added while “these temporary safety measures will help us do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19, it will not stop us from carrying out our duty to the people of Cameron County.”