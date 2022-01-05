Trial date set for driver whose wife died

An April 4 trial date has been scheduled for a 29-year-old Laguna Vista man accused in a deadly accident that left his wife dead and his two children injured.

A status hearing for Miguel Angel Dominguez was held Wednesday before 197th state District Judge Adolfo Cordova Jr., who set the trial date.

A Cameron County grand jury on Oct. 20, indicted Dominguez on one count of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of injury child/elderly disabled criminal negligence. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 30.

According to the manslaughter indictment pertaining to his wife, Dominguez “did then and there recklessly cause the death of an individual, namely, Cecilia Vasquez, by racing on the highway at an excessive speed or did then and there recklessly cause the death of an individual, namely, Cecelia Vasquez, by disregarding a traffic signal.”

According to the indictments pertaining to his children, Dominguez “did and there by criminal negligence, cause bodily injury… by racing on the highway and disregarding a traffic signal.”

The accident happened at about 11:47 p.m. on June 28 at South Padre Island Highway, formally known as Highway 48, and Minnesota Avenue.

Authorities report Dominguez, the driver of a white Yukon, in which his wife, Cecilia Vasquez and children were passengers disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection which caused it to collide with two other vehicles.

Vasquez died at the scene. The children had been hospitalized.

The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were also transported to other hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Dominguez turned himself in to the Brownsville Police Department on Sept. 22, after he learned an arrest warrant had been issued for him, charging him with one count of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of injury to a child