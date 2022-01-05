Brownsville to open testing site

Brownsville has announced that a COVID-19 mobile testing site will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Brownsville Events Center.

The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. Testing will be conducted by Reliable Urgent Care.

The Brownsville Events Center is located off of Paredes Line Road and 1 Event Center.

In addition, the city has contracted with the Port Operational and Medical Clinic to provide COVID-19 testing. The clinic is located at 20035 State Highway 48 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Identification cards are required. Individuals who have health insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards. The testing is free to the uninsured.