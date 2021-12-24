Hospitalizations rising in Hidalgo County

During a limited week of reports due to the Christmas holiday, Hidalgo County confirmed an additional 503 cases of COVID-19 in the area over a three-day span, from Monday to Wednesday.

Last week, with five days reporting, the county confirmed 763 cases with the highest single day total being 214 on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

This Wednesday, the county recorded 246 new cases, and 156 the day prior, and 101 on Monday.

Ten staff members of local schools tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county’s data this week, which also indicated that 59 students were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The majority of cases this week consisted of residents from Mission, McAllen, Weslaco and Edinburg.

Hospitalizations in the county ranged from 72 reported Monday, 68 on Tuesday and 77 on Wednesday, when there were 21 individuals — one being a child — in intensive care units at that time.

The 77 hospitalizations reported mid-week show a notable uptick compared to the 68 reported at the end of last week.

County reports this week also revealed that another eight more people died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, with six of them being unvaccinated, and their ages ranging from their 30s to 70s.

The death toll stands at 3,522 in Hidalgo County, and the case tally since the start of the pandemic is at 122,378, with new data not expected until Monday.

In Cameron County, health officials reported 136 new cases between Monday and Wednesday with four deaths in the region, two of which were unvaccinated.

There were 79 cases reported Monday, 41 on Tuesday and 16 on Wednesday.

Cases in Cameron as of Wednesday stood at 54,406 overall, and the death toll at 2,027.