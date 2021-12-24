La Joya is getting a new fire station thanks to more than $1 million in federal funds awarded to the city to replace its nearly three-decade-old facility.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, made the announcement in a news release earlier this month, explaining that the $1,275,000 is going toward the construction of a new station the congressman said will accommodate the community’s growth.

The total cost of the project is $1.7 million, with 75% of the expenses covered by the federal funding.

Cuellar’s office said the current fire station, located at 625 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya, is almost 30 years old and no longer meets building code requirements.

According to the local fire department, the current station is not in any condition to store equipment or keep firefighters and other personnel safe.

For La Joya Fire Chief Frankie Joe Salinas, the new facility will also mean more than just new digs for the fire department, but a space to accommodate other functions, such as training.

“The funding allocated for the new fire station is much needed for our community and the areas our fire department respond (to) because we will now have a secured building that will be able to house the proper equipment needed to fight fires, provide medical attention and respond to vehicle accidents,” Salinas said in the release. “This facility will also have a training room that will be utilized by the fire department’s and the police department’s personnel to conduct classroom and (hands-on) training.”

Congressman @RepCuellar announced $1,275,000 in federal funds for the construction of a new fire station in La Joya. The new building will serve the growing population with state-of-the-art construction that can better serve the community in the case of an emergency. pic.twitter.com/zR3MjPDsw4 — Richard F. Cortez, Hidalgo County Judge (@JudgeCortez) December 16, 2021

The congressman, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee who seeks the kind of funding that makes the new fire station in La Joya possible, called the facility a “top priority” before praising the department.

“The new La Joya Fire Station will provide our firefighters with the tools they require to better serve our community,” Cuellar said in the release. “The station will also meet all building requirements to guarantee the safety of our firefighters. This will result in a more efficient service and faster response times for the city of La Joya. This new station is a top priority for the community and for our (firefighters) who risk their lives daily.”

He went on to thank Salinas and the La Joya Fire Department for their continuous service to the community.

“Your work is essential for the wellbeing of our citizens,” he said.

It will be about a year before the construction of the new fire station is complete.