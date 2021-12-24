60-year-old man dies after Edinburg house fire

EDINBURG — A 60-year-old man who was pulled from his burning home died Christmas Eve.

The fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of East Schunior Road shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Ashly Custer, the city’s communications director.

A man in his 60s was inside when firefighters arrived. They pulled him out, placed him in an ambulance and sent him to a local hospital in serious condition.

The man was later airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio where he died from his injuries Friday.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim and continued to investigate the cause of the fire, which remained unknown as of Friday.