EDINBURG — Isaac Garza, a 12-year-old boy from Mission, was hospitalized for several weeks with Kawasaki Disease at South Texas Health System Children’s hospital when he was 7-years-old. After his recovery, he has devoted his time during the holidays to collect toys to be donated to the hospital. This year, Isaac’s Angels donated a total of 804 toys.

Read the full story here.

Isaac Garza, 12, delivers bags of toys to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Volunteers sort toys at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Isaac Garza, 12, delivers toys to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Isaac Garza, 12, delivers toys to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Isaac Garza, 12, delivers toys to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Isaac Garza, 12, looks over toys as he delivers them to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Volunteers help sort toys that were delivered toys the The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Volunters help sort toys that were delivered to The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Isaac Garza, 12, left, looks over toys he delivered to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
The Grinch looks as toys are delivered to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Isaac Garza, 12, delivers toys to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Isaac Garza, 12, delivers toys to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Isaac Garza, 12, delivers toys to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Toys are delivered to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
