EDINBURG — Isaac Garza, a 12-year-old boy from Mission, was hospitalized for several weeks with Kawasaki Disease at
South Texas Health System Children’s hospital when he was 7-years-old. After his recovery, he has devoted his time during the holidays to collect toys to be donated to the hospital. This year, Isaac’s Angels donated a total of 804 toys.
Isaac Garza, 12, delivers bags of toys to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Volunteers sort toys at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Isaac Garza, 12, delivers toys to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Isaac Garza, 12, looks over toys as he delivers them to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Volunteers help sort toys that were delivered toys the The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Volunters help sort toys that were delivered to The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Isaac Garza, 12, left, looks over toys he delivered to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
The Grinch looks as toys are delivered to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Toys are delivered to children at The Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
