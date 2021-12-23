EDINBURG — Isaac Garza, a 12-year-old boy from Mission, was hospitalized for several weeks with Kawasaki Disease at South Texas Health System Children’s hospital when he was 7-years-old. After his recovery, he has devoted his time during the holidays to collect toys to be donated to the hospital. This year, Isaac’s Angels donated a total of 804 toys.

Read the full story here.

RELATED READING: