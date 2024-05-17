Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: La Joya High sends Weslaco High into regional series game... RGVSportsBaseballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: La Joya High sends Weslaco High into regional series game 3 after a 3-0 win at home By Joel Martinez - May 17, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail La Joya High teammates congratulates Alfonso Balboa (5) in the dugout after he completed a run against Weslaco High in the second inning during a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 2 at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Friday, May 17, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Matt Ortiz (3) hits to the outfield to get on base which later turned in the a run in the second inning against Weslaco High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 2 at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Friday, May 17, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) pitches against Weslaco High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 2 at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Friday, May 17, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High outfielder Isaiah Garza (10) looks in the air for a pop fly hit to right field by Weslaco High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 2 at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Friday, May 17, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Ivan Marron (1) looks out onto the baseball field as he run to home plate against Weslaco High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 2 at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Friday, May 17, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’S Lucus Zambrano (12) slides back to first in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 2 against Weslaco High at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Friday, May 17, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) celebrates as he leaves the pitching mount after ending the inning against Weslaco High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 2 at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Friday, May 17, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Matt Ortiz (3) hits against Weslaco High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 2 at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Friday, May 17, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Alfonso Balboa (5) celebrates as he runs to home plate after a hit in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 2 against Weslaco High at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Friday, May 17, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High’s Santiago Tijerina (11) pitches against Weslaco High in a Region IV-6A Quarterfinal series game 2 at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Friday, May 17, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mustangs blank Bulldogs to force Game 3 Coyotes blank Panthers, force Game 3 UTRGV dominant in win vs. Sacramento State