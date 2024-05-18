Home RGVSports Baseball Photo Gallery: Mustangs shut down Bulldogs 2-0 RGVSportsBaseballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Mustangs shut down Bulldogs 2-0 By Delcia Lopez - May 18, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial’s Jacob Sanchez, left, is tagged out on a run down by McAllen High’s Luis Esquivel, right, during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Jose Rivera takes a pitch against against McAllen High during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Austin Ramos works in the 4th inning against the McAllen Memorial Mustangs during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial players celebrate after scoring two runs during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Gael Aguirre takes a pitch against McAllen High during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Lukas Cabrera,top, tags out McAllen High’s Hayden Bortnick during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Manuel Villa throws to the plate against McAllen High during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Alejandro Garza runs down a ball after a hit by McAllen Memorial during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Luis Esquivel reacts after being tagged out on a double play during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hawks pull off another comeback, force Game 3 Photo Gallery: La Joya High sends Weslaco High into regional series game 3 after a 3-0 win at home Mustangs blank Bulldogs to force Game 3 Coyotes blank Panthers, force Game 3 UTRGV dominant in win vs. Sacramento State