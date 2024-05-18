McAllen Memorial’s Jacob Sanchez, left, is tagged out on a run down by McAllen High’s Luis Esquivel, right, during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Jose Rivera takes a pitch against against McAllen High during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Austin Ramos works in the 4th inning against the McAllen Memorial Mustangs during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial players celebrate after scoring two runs during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Gael Aguirre takes a pitch against McAllen High during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Lukas Cabrera,top, tags out McAllen High’s Hayden Bortnick during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Manuel Villa throws to the plate against McAllen High during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Alejandro Garza runs down a ball after a hit by McAllen Memorial during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen High’s Luis Esquivel reacts after being tagged out on a double play during Game 2 of a Region IV-5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ted Uhlaender field in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

