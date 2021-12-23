The Texas Department of Public Safety has commenced its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaigns.

DPS announced it will be boosting enforcement for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations.

“It’s always nice to celebrate the holidays with friends and family, but please keep the well-being of other travelers at the forefront of your mind as you head out,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a news release. “Troopers will be protecting the public on the roads, but we depend on other drivers to do their part, as well, so everyone can have a safe and happy holiday.”

The increased enforcement is part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, as well as Operation Holiday, which runs simultaneously from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26.

DPS reminded drivers to make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol. And if you see police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles or tow trucks stopped on the side of the road, move over or slow down.

“Show the same courtesy to other drivers who are stopped on the side of the road,” DPS officials said.

This year alone, DPS has issued 12,060 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations.

Always buckle up everyone in the vehicle and slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Also eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

“If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger manage it, so you can keep your eyes on the road,” the release said.

Holiday travel can present additional challenges, so drive defensively and don’t drive fatigued.

Remember to use the left lane for passing only on multi-lane roads.

“Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and use the left lane for passing only (when posted),” officials said.

If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, move it to minimize traffic impact.

“Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck,” DPS officials said. “On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s illegal.”

Make sure to check your vehicle’s maintenance and always ensure your cargo is secure.

If you are stranded and need help, call 1-800-525-5555 for roadside assistance. Keep the number stored in your phone or find it on the back of your Texas Driver License.

Report road hazards to the nearest law enforcement agency and monitor weather and road conditions on www.drivetexas.org.

According to the news release, there were 116,810 citations and warnings issued during last year’s Christmas and New Year’s enforcement efforts. Those numbers include 14,499 speeding citations, 1,636 seat belt and child seat violations, 2,625 citations for driving without insurance, and 820 citations and warnings for Move Over, Slow Down violations.

Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 1,185 felony arrests, 615 DWI arrests and 355 fugitives arrested.