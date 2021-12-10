McALLEN — As COVID-19 cases began to rise again over the summer, Jesus Gallegos was among those who got infected. However, his symptoms grew severe, resulting in a trip to the hospital. More than four months later, he was finally discharged.
After spending 142 days there, Gallegos left South Texas Health System McAllen on Thursday to rejoin his wife and three children at home.
Friends, family and medical staff cheer as Jesus Gallegos, 38, is released from McAllen Medical Center after 142 days of hospitalization on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
