Smart decision: TSC vocational nursing graduate celebrates a new chapter

In elementary school, dressed as a nurse for career day, Julissa Molina decided it was her destiny to follow in her family’s footsteps and pursue a nursing career when she grew up.

Now, more than 10 years later, she won’t have to play make believe anymore after graduating from the Vocational Nursing program at Texas Southmost College this month in Brownsville.

“Watching the nurses in my family, from my mom and dad to aunts and cousins, help people, I was inspired to do the same,” said the 21-year-old. “So, being where I am today, about to begin my nursing career, is surreal to me.”

The Brownsville native said she never imagined she would be ready to walk across the stage at the Jacob Brown Auditorium in a cap and gown to receive a certificate as a vocational nurse, because her first two semesters were especially difficult for her.

“Being at TSC has really been an eye opener, an epiphany even,” said Molina. “Initially, I was ashamed of staying at home while my friends left to experience university life, and a global pandemic with classes 100% online didn’t help either.”

Molina struggled to keep up in class, second guessing herself every step of the way, until one day, it cost her a grade.

“I failed my first skills test. I cried my eyes out,” she remembers. “I thought for sure I had failed out. I was ready to quit, but that’s when I realized what and who surrounded me – a group of caring, supportive and motivating instructors who wanted nothing more than to see me succeed.”

It was right then and there, that Molina embraced her situation, worked extra hard to remain disciplined and focused during eight hours a day of online learning and took every lesson her instructors were giving her to heart.

“Our instructors made everything feel doable and possible,” said Molina. “When I thought I wasn’t made for this, they showed me I was. Just recently, the director of our program told me she was proud of me for the growth she has seen and that she never had a doubt about me walking that stage.”

TSC Vocational Nursing Director Vaneida Soto said Molina is a good example of how to overcome a challenge.

“Julissa is a student that struggled, and made huge improvements throughout the program,” said Soto. “She was determined to graduate and put so much effort and dedication into her studies. She could clearly give a good example of how the program can be a challenge, but if you apply yourself and really want to accomplish something it is possible.”

Molina and her nine other classmates are now fully inducted into the profession after a recent pinning ceremony hosted by the College and are ready to move that tassel to the left.

And Molina’s ultimate goal – return to TSC to become a registered nurse, work at a local hospital and travel the world helping others and promoting health and wellness.

“I now see how important it was for me to stay and how important it is to have a college like TSC close to home. Community colleges are a smart decision,” said Molina. “While others are still trying to figure things out, I’m starting my career prepared and confident. Thank you TSC.”

TSC will host two, in-person commencement ceremonies, the first ones since the pandemic began, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Jacob Brown Auditorium at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

More than 400 TSC students will receive their certificates or associate degrees this month.