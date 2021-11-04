Trial date set for former Santa Rosa teacher

A trial date has been scheduled for this month for a former Santa Rosa teacher accused of having sex with an underage student.

Isaac Flores, 27, is named in a Feb. 12, 2020, six-count indictment and faces three counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of trafficking of persons, one count of indecency with a child and one count of improper relationship between educator/student.

According to court documents, he is scheduled to appear for trial Nov. 15 before 445th state District Judge Gloria Rincones.

Flores, a former coach, is accused of having sex with a minor female student twice at his home between late 2018 and early 2019.

Jose Arnoldo Cepeda, another Santa Rosa teacher, who had also been charged in the same case and accused of engaging in sexual relationships with a minor, pleaded no contest to three charges on Sept. 27 and was sentenced to 19 years on each charge to the Texas Department of Corrections. Those sentences are to run concurrent, and he remains jailed in Cameron County.

Flores and Cepeda were defendants in a 2020 federal Title IX lawsuit that alleged that school officials knew the two coaches pursued sexual relationships with two female students but failed to take disciplinary action.

According to federal court documents, the federal case against the two was dismissed Sept. 10 after a settlement was reached. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed, though the parents had sought $10 million.

Plaintiffs Janie Doe and John Doe (Janie Doe’s father) filed suit in January 2020 against Santa Rosa ISD, former superintendent Heriberto Villarreal, Santa Rosa High School principal Jaime Garcia, former teacher and coach Cepeda, and former coach Flores, citing alleged Title IX violations.

School district officials had been accused in the federal complaint of failing to take action after learning of the allegations, which according to the lawsuit was first reported by concerned individuals in late 2018.

Cepeda and Flores were suspended in February 2019 by superintendent Yolanda Chapa, the document stated.

