The Mission Police Department has released the identities of two men who died in an apparent “murder-suicide” in the parking lot of Mission Regional Medical Center on Wednesday.

In a police report shared via email, authorities identified the shooter as 29-year-old Peter Santana Martinez Jr., who resided in Hidalgo County between Palmview and Peñitas. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Bobby Angel De Leon of McAllen.

Police say that Martinez approached Del Leon and a 27-year-old woman while they were eating in a white 2016 white Chevrolet Silverado in the northwest side parking lot of the hospital.

“The defendant approached the vehicle and confronted the (De Leon) and witness about the relationship,” the report stated. “The defendant then drew a weapon and shot the victim, Bobby Angel De Leon. The defendant then shot himself.”

The woman, who was Martinez’s ex-wife, called 9-1-1 at about 2 p.m. to report the shooting. When police arrived, they found both men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed into Mission Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

During a news conference Wednesday, Mission Police Chief Roberto Dominguez shared details about the incident. He said that the three individuals had planned to meet to discuss their relationship.

“This young lady basically started this new relationship with this young man and the ex-husband was obviously not too happy about the situation,” Dominguez said Wednesday. “Unfortunately this situation transpired.”

Dominguez ended the news conference by offering advice to individuals who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“There’s so many things that impact our lives everyday,” Dominguez said. “We really need to think about what is out there that can help us deal with traumatic experiences in our lives and not do what this young man did.

“I ask the public to just ask for help.”

The Mission Police Department has forwarded the case to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s office for review.

RELATED READING: