MISSION — Two men died in an apparent “murder-suicide” Wednesday in a hospital parking lot here, police said.

Mission police held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to share details about the shooting that involved a hospital employee, her boyfriend and ex-husband.

The woman, who works at Mission Regional Medical Center, was on break and sitting inside a vehicle with her boyfriend when her ex-husband appeared, police said.

It’s unclear exactly what transpired, but police believe the ex-husband shot the woman’s boyfriend and then shot himself. Police said the woman called authorities to report the shooting which occurred about 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two men lying next to a white pickup truck and tried to take them into the emergency room.

Medical personnel tried to treat the men, but they both died from gunshot wounds.

According to Mission Police Chief Roberto Dominguez, a preliminary investigation reveals that the trio meant to meet at the rear parking lot of the hospital to discuss their relationship.

“This young lady basically started this new relationship with this young man and the ex-husband was obviously not too happy about the situation,” Dominguez said. “Unfortunately this situation transpired.”

Police are not releasing any of their identities pending notification of their families.

Authorities contacted the hospital to call a code silver in order to place the building on lockdown as a safety precaution, but it was ultimately lifted when police determined the nature of the situation.

The hospital issued a statement Wednesday addressing the shooting.

“No patients were injured during this incident,” the statement read. “We will share more information as it becomes available.”

Officials there referred any other questions to Mission police.

Dominguez ended the conference with advice to the community and for those feeling suicidal.

“There’s so many things that impact our lives everyday,” Dominguez said. “We really need to think about what is out there that can help us deal with traumatic experiences in our lives and not do what this young man did.

“I ask the public to just ask for help.”

