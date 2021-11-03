MISSION — Two men are dead from an apparent “murder-suicide” that occurred in a parking lot outside a hospital here, police said.

Mission police held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to share details about the shooting that involved a hospital employee, her boyfriend and ex-husband.

The woman, who works at Mission Regional Medical Center, was on break and sitting inside a vehicle with her boyfriend when her ex-husband appeared, police said.

It’s unclear exactly what transpired, but police believe the ex-husband shot the woman’s boyfriend and then shot himself. Police said the woman called authorities to report the shooting.

Medical personnel tried to treat the men, but they both died from gunshot wounds.

Police are not releasing any of their identities pending notification of their families.

The hospital issued a statement Wednesday addressing the shooting.

“No patients were injured during this incident,” the statement read. “We will share more information as it becomes available.”

Officials there referred any other questions to Mission police.

