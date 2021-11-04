Mission resident sentenced for stealing more than $40K from nonprofit

A 70-year-old Mission resident convicted of stealing more than $44,000 from the Hidalgo County Child Welfare Board has been sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication.

Maria Alicia De Leon, the nonprofit’s former treasurer, is also required to pay restitution of $37,800 to the board.

She pleaded guilty last week to theft, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, and misapplication of fiduciary/financial property, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000.

In exchange for her guilty pleas, the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office filed motions to dismiss two counts of forgery financial instrument.

Authorities initially arrested De Leon on July 3, 2019, on charges she stole a total of $44,718.45 from the Hidalgo County Child Welfare Board, which provides assistance to children and families involved with Texas Child Protective Services.

The investigation into the theft began on March 7, 2017, when the nonprofit’s president reported De Leon to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit for De Leon’s arrest said she had already been removed for poor conduct and a new treasurer began auditing her reports and the nonprofit also set up a meeting at the International Bank of Commerce inside an Edinburg Walmart to discuss missing funds.

“Maria Alicia De Leon had also agreed to attend the meeting but she did not show up. They learned that one account had only $178.62 and the other had $2,860.99, which they both thought were very low balances,” the affidavit stated.

Prior to making a report to the sheriff’s office, the affidavit says that De Leon admitted to taking $20,000 from the bank accounts for her family’s personal use between May 2014 and August 2016.

Investigators discovered she issued 42 checks to herself and her family.

If she successfully completes the decade of deferred adjudication, she will neither be guilty nor not guilty and the charges will remain on her record, District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. previously told the newspaper.