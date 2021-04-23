San Benito to host Food Court Festival

SAN BENITO — Residents and visitors have the chance to relish a variety of foods while listening to music and spending time outdoors.

The City of San Benito is gearing up to host a two-day Food Court Festival this weekend.

The festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Heavin Trail, located at 705 N. Bowie St.

“After a long and difficult year, City of San Benito officials opted to offer the community a family oriented, outdoor event to give citizens a renewed sense of normalcy and the chance to get back to our city’s wonderful parks,” City of San Benito Public Relations Director David Favila said.

According to Favila, as of Wednesday, the festival has seven vendors set to participate.

Some of them include — Tipsy Grillers, Midnight Smokers, Ramses Tacos, Pops Kettle Corn and Texas Squeeze Lemonade.

In addition to a variety of savory treats, the event will have live music from local bands.

Entrance to the event is free. Alcohol will not be permitted.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Favila said city officials ask the public to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 protocols to make this event a success for all.

For more information, visit www.cityofsanbenito.com or the city’s Facebook page.