City to hold COVID-19 drive thru clinic targeting students

HARLINGEN — The City of Harlingen is holding another drive-through vaccination clinic today at the Harlingen Convention Center.

The Pfizer Vaccination Clinic, in which more than 2,000 Pfizer vaccines will be administered to those age 16 and older, will begin at 6 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m.

Neither wristbands, IDs, medical insurance nor proof of residency are required to receive these free vaccines being offered to the general public, said a press release from the City of Harlingen.

Several school districts, including Harlingen, have already made arrangements to give at least 1,000 students the vaccine. Students who have not registered, said the release, are welcome to come with an adult who can sign consent forms. City staff will be available to assist in filling out the consent forms in English and Spanish.

Access to the Harlingen Convention Center today will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54. Brazil Road will be closed to through traffic until 5 a.m. to discourage overnight parking.