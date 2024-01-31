Victor Godinez sentenced to death for trooper Moises Sanchez’s killing

Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — A jury after midnight Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old Edinburg man to death for killing state trooper Moises Sanchez more than four years ago.

After nearly 12 hours of deliberations that began Tuesday, the jury sentenced Victor Alejandro Godinez following 16 days of testimony.

The jury convicted Godinez on Jan. 23 of capital murder of a peace officer for killing Sanchez, a trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety who was shot on April 6, 2019. Sanchez died in August of that year following a surgery in Houston.

He was also convicted of two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer for shooting at two Edinburg investigators who responded to his manhunt.

