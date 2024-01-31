San Juan resident purchased $1 million winning lottery ticket at Love’s in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A San Juan resident has scored a $1 million lottery ticket at a convenience store in Brownsville.

The Texas Lottery announced in a news release Wednesday morning that the San Juan resident, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning scratch ticket in the Million Dollar Loteria at the Love’s Travel Stop #767 in Brownsville, at 34000 Nafta Parkway.

The local winner is the sixth of 10 million dollar prizes won in this game.

The loteria offers more than $378 million in total prizes, according to the release.

“Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.29, including break-even prizes,” the release stated.