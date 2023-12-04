Hunger-fighting program in Southern Cameron County depends on community support

Only have a minute? Listen instead

United Way of Southern Cameron County is counting on community support again this year, to make sure Brownsville Independent School District students don’t go hungry during the holiday break.

UWSCC’s Snack Pack initiative is in full swing to battle food insecurity. The program is meant to address challenges families face during the two-week holiday break by ensuring students have access to food. Snack Packs are provided to students identified by school nurses and counselors as facing the risk of hunger over the break, according to UWSCC President and CEO Wendy De Leon.

“For many children in our community, the two meals provided at school are a lifeline, making the extended holiday break a challenging period for families striving to put food on the table,” she said. “In response to this, United Way of Southern Cameron County, in collaboration with our community and dedicated partners, has been actively collecting a variety of nutritious snacks. Our goal is to lessen the burden on families that need it the most.”

Support from the community is crucial to the initiative’s success, and UWSCC expresses its gratitude to all those who contribute and donate to the Snack Pack program, De Leon said. Donations can be made directly to the program by visiting unitedwayrgv.org/donate.

Members of the community may also drop off bags containing the following items at the UWSCC office, 634 E. Levee St. in Brownsville: one jar of peanut butter, one box of graham crackers, pudding cups (minimum of four), fruit cups (minimum of eight), one package of granola bars, one package of cereal bars, one box of cereal, canned tuna (minimum of two), 100-percent juice boxes (minimum of 10), cheese-and-cracker kits, on box of whole-wheat crackers, and individually packaged raisins.

“All donations are due by the end of the week,” De Leon said. “We would also appreciate if bags that are donated include all items on the list. We want to make sure that the kiddos get all the snacks on that list.”

For more information called (956) 548-6880, visit unitedwayrgv.org, Instagram: @unitedwayrgv, or Facebook: facebook.com/unitedwayrgv