Photo Gallery: Edinburg Veteran's Day Parade By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - November 6, 2021 Ashley Rodriguez, 14, with the Edinburg High School Jr. ROTC marches during Edinburg's Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov., 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. Raegenn Rodriguez, 5, dressed in old fashion sailor's outfit dances on a float with Nadia's School of Dance during the Edinburg's Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. Edinburg North Marching Band during Edinburg's Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov.,6, 2021 in Edinburg. Navy Veteran Larry Morgan rearranges the 21 flags on his vehicle before the start of the Edinburg Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. A reflection of flags is seen on an Edinburg High's Jr. ROTC cadet's glasses during the Edinburg Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. Edinburg Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov.,6, 2021 in Edinburg. Edinburg High school Jr. ROTC hold U.S. flags during the Edinburg Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. Edinburg High school Jr. ROTC are seen during the Edinburg Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. Edinburg High school marching band during Edinburg Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov.,6, 2021 in Edinburg.