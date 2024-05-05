Internship at energy company helps TSTC Mechatronics Technology student refine his skills

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Leonel Perez, a Mechatronics Technology student at Texas State Technical College, recently began an internship with Oncor Electric Delivery in Big Spring.

Perez, who is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree, said the internship supplements what he is learning at TSTC.

“I’ve learned how to monitor the performance of electrical switches and how to troubleshoot errors,” the Brownsville resident said. “I’ve also learned how to build a transformer.”

Robbie Barnes is a supervisor at Oncor Electric Delivery.

“The work ethic that TSTC has instilled in Leonel, such as basic knowledge and theory, is good for his level,” Barnes said. “The quality candidates who have come out of the college have been great for us.”

Perez said his decision to pursue the internship was based on several reasons.

“One of my brothers is a graduate of the same program and works at Oncor Electric Delivery,” he said. “I found out about the internship at Oncor when they visited our program for a recruitment presentation.”

Mario Castillo is one of Perez’s instructors at TSTC.

“I’ve given Leonel hands-on assignments that push the boundaries of his skills,” Castillo said. “The real-world tasks that he learns at Oncor Electric Delivery will refine his skills.”

Perez said his studies and internship are providing a pathway to his future career.

“I’ve learned about the foundation of how electricity, robotics and other components work,” he said. “It’s a gateway to work any job that I have an interest in. I feel I’ll never be without a job because of the skills I acquired.”

According to onetonline.org, electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians earn an average of $64,220 a year in Texas. The website projected that there would be a 14% increase in the number of such jobs in the state from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Mechatronics Technology at the Harlingen campus.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.