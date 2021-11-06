EDINBURG — Veterans of the Rio Grande Valley were celebrated here on Saturday in the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade.

The men and women who served the country stood before a grateful community Saturday as parade festivities were held in their honor.

Joe Ybarra, vice commander of the Purple Heart Foundation and Vietnam War veteran, who served from 1966 to 1967 and was wounded twice while serving, was among the veterans in attendance.

He was first wounded in September 1966 by punji sticks that were used by the Vietnamese in guerrilla warfare.

Ybarra said his pain was unbearable. Returning home without the support he said veterans currently enjoy was also difficult.

“I thought I would never walk again, but once I walked again they sent me back to Vietnam,” he said. “When we came out of the service it was not like this. They didn’t really like us because we were fighting in a war they didn’t like.They spit at us and stuff but now it’s totally different.”

Ybarra said he appreciates the recognition from his community.

Daniel Romero, commander of the Purple Heart Foundation, was also in attendance. He served as an armored cavalry regiment driver from 1968 to 1969.

Romero also recalled anti-war sentiment at the time.

“We’re proud to be veterans and we’re combat veterans not because we chose to be,” Romero said. “They called us names like baby killers and such.”

He was drafted in the war and said it was difficult returning to civilian life afterward.

“We served our time and then it was like nothing happened,” Romero said of the disconnection he felt between the country and veterans who came back from active duty in the 70’s.

Despite the memories that the day reminds him of, he said he is proud to stand before the community now.

“I thank God that I made it back because a lot of veterans didn’t come home,” Romero said.

Juan G. Gonzales, an Edinburg native, served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1976 and joined the navy reserves in 2000. While at Saturday’s parade in Edinburg, Gonzales said he was proud to stand before the younger generations.

He believes there is more patriotism in the Rio Grande Valley than in other parts of the country.

“Because there’s more people here that were awarded Medals of Honor,” Gonzales said. He believes it has something to do with the culture in the Valley.

The veterans stood proud at the parade as they made their way from Richard R. Flores Stadium to Closner and Kuhn Street.

Agustine “Gus” Garcia, a Valley resident, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1961 to 1966 and said it’s important to share their history and tell stories of veteran sacrifice to the next generations.

“We didn’t have this when I was growing up and now that we’ve got it. We’re proud to have served,” Garcia said.

The veteran sat on the float for the American Legion, Post 408, during the parade.

“Two of our pillars are Americanism and children and youth, and we’re covering both right here,” he said at the parade. “We do it for the kids. It’s a very historical event, it’s emotional and we take a lot of pride and in a way we’re thanking the citizens of Edinburg and they’re thanking us.”

