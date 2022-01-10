The UTRGV Vaqueros women’s basketball team lost 93-58 in a nonconference matchup against the No. 9 Texas Longhorns on Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

The Vaqueros (5-9, 1-1 WAC) had a pair in double-figure scoring as forward Taylor Muff led the way with 17 points with four rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Maria Llorente added 10 points with three assists.

The Longhorns (11-2, 1-1 BIG 12) had four in double-figures as Aliyah Matharu led all scorers with 18 points. Joanne Allen-Taylor and Lauren Ebo added 13 points each, while Latasha Lattimore chipped in with 10 points.

Llorente got the scoring started for the Vaqueros as she scored the team’s first four points with a couple of free throws and a fast break layup, but the Longhorns got back-to-back buckets to go up 11-4 with 5:47 left during the first quarter.

After a layup from graduate student Iva Belosevic, the Longhorns put together a 7-0 run to go up 18-6 but the Vaqueros got a 3-pointer from freshman KaCee Kyle and a layup from Llorente to cut the Longhorns lead to 24-14 at the end of the first.

During the second quarter, the Longhorns pushed their lead to 33-16 after a jumper from Shay Holle. Sophomore Sara Bershers put together a 6-0 run of her own as she converted a 3-point play and knocked down a 3-pointer to get within 28-25 but the Longhorns closed out the half on a 10-2 run taking the 48-27 lead into halftime.

During the third quarter, a 3-pointer from Rori Harmon pushed the Longhorn’s lead to 60-32. Later, Muff knocked down one of her five three-pointers to get the Vaqueros within 60-38 before the Longhorns took their largest lead of the quarter at 78-45 on a layup from Latasha Lattimore.

The Longhorns kept the scoring going early in the fourth quarter as Allen-Taylor knocked down a jumper to make it 80-46 to put the game out of reach.

The Vaqueros will be back in action when they hit the road to face the Chicago State Cougars at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Jones Convocation Center in Chicago.