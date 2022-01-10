Hidalgo Co. reports 442 COVID cases, one death

Hidalgo County reported 442 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with one death related to the virus.

The deceased man, a Pharr resident in his 60s, was not vaccinated.

That fatality brings the total for the county to 3,536.

Of the county’s new cases, 290 were reported as confirmed, 147 as probable and five as suspect, bringing the county to a total of 125,730 cases, of which 72,641 are confirmed, 49,902 probable and 3,187 suspect.

Local schools continued to report pandemic data Monday, adding 33 staff cases and 133 student cases to their totals. Those totals stand at 1,532 and 5,318 respectively.

Area hospitals are treating 163 adults and 15 pediatric patients with the virus; 43 of the adults and two of the pediatric patients are in intensive care units.

The county reported 371 individuals released from isolation Monday, bringing it to a total of 120,331 released from isolation.

Hidalgo County health officials reported Monday that they are working with local school districts to coordinate vaccine clinics for students.

UT Health RGV is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing. Information on its sites is available on their website.