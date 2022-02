The Texas Sports Writers Association is unveiling its 2021 All-State Teams this week. Several Rio Grande Valley standouts earned honors at the Class 4A and 5A level. The Class 6A All-State Team will be released Saturday.

CLASS 5A ALL-STATE SELECTIONS

Second Team – Thomas Domian, Tackle, McAllen Memorial; Mark Champion, Defensive line, Mission Veterans; Luis De Hoyos, Linebacker, Mission Veterans; Kolten Ottmers, Defensive Back, McAllen High.

Third Team – Jose Medrano, Kicker, Brownsville Veterans.

Honorable Mention – Victor Guerrero, Guard, Edcouch-Elsa; Christian Echazarreta, Receiver, McAllen High; Tyrell Treviño, Receiver, Mercedes; Michael Cisneros, Quarterback, Mercedes; Joshua Gomez, Running back, Edcouch-Elsa; Marcos De Ochoa, Defensive Lineman, McAllen Memorial; Nico Herrera, Defensive line, Edcouch-Elsa; Manuel Lerma, Defensive line, Brownsville Veterans; J.J. Alvarado, Linebacker, Mercedes; Gabriel Garcia, Linebacker, Roma; Roan Galvan, Linebacker, Mercedes; Luis Salazar, Linebacker, Edcouch-Elsa; Jalen Muhammad, Defensive back, McAllen Memorial; Felipe Olvera, Defensive back, Mission Veterans; Gilbert Trillo, Defensive back, Brownsville Veterans.

CLASS 4A ALL-STATE SELECTIONS

First Team – Saul Hernandez, Guard, Hidalgo.

Second Team – Gilbert Medina, Kick Returner, Port Isabel.

Honorable Mention – Isaac Longoria, Tackle, Hidalgo; Kevin Cerda, Defensive Back, Hidalgo; Gilbert Medina, Defensive Back, Port Isabel; Zechariah Rios, Defensive Back, Rio Hondo; Fernando Romero, Defensive Lineman, Port Isabel; Dante De La Garza, Linebacker, Port Isabel; Jayden Garza, Punter, Raymondville.