Man charged with pointing gun at car with infant inside

A 17-year-old Brownsville man has been arrested by police after he was accused of pointing a gun at a vehicle with an infant inside.

Luis Alberto Saavedra is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of abandon/endanger a child, two counts of discharging a firearm in a municipality, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, authorities said. He was arraigned Friday and his bonds totaled $41,500.

The incident happened early Friday morning when the Brownsville Police Department received a call of shots fired at the 1100 block of Central Boulevard, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

The witnesses told police a red Camaro was in the area when the shots were fired, Sandoval said. The officers talked to the victims who said the driver of the Camero had pointed a gun at them while one of the victims was holding an infant in her arms.

As the officers were talking to the victims, they received another “shot fired” call that had been reported at the 500 block of West Washington Street. The witnesses gave the officers a description of the vehicle which matched that of the red Camaro, Sandoval said.

Although an officer tried to pull over the Camaro, Saavedra refused to stop and police continued to pursue the vehicle, Sandoval said. The vehicle came to a stop at Belthair Street and Saavedra was taken into custody, police said. The officers said they found Xanax inside a pant pocket.