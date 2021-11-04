East Valley Volleyball: Seven teams still competing

The first round of the UIL volleyball playoffs was a success for six East Valley teams that advanced to the area round.

Three teams out of District 32-6A picked up bi-district victories. No. 22 Harlingen High swept Edinburg North 25-17, 26-24, 25-17 on Tuesday to set up a date with Northside Warren in Round 2. The Lady Cardinals will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.

Brownsville Rivera beat Edinburg Vela 13-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14 on Monday and will play Northside O’Connor at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi Ray.

Los Fresnos defeated Edinburg High 25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 25-22 on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons will be taking on No. 12 Laredo United at 7 p.m. Friday at Roma.

In Class 3A, Brownsville IDEA Frontier swept Donna IDEA 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 on Tuesday, picking up the first playoff volleyball win in school history. The Lady Chargers are moving on to battle No. 25 Goliad at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Santa Gertrudis Academy. No. 21 Lyford will face Bishop — also tied for 25th — at 7 p.m. today at Kingsville King.

San Perlita received a first-round bye in Class 1A and will face Medina in the area round at 3 p.m. Saturday in Beeville. Brownsville St. Joseph plays Frassati Catholic from Spring at 1 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio Incarnate Word in the opening round of the TAPPS 5A playoffs.

Several teams’ seasons came to an end Tuesday. Harlingen South was swept by District 31-6A champion PSJA High. No. 25 Brownsville Veterans Memorial fell in four sets to McAllen High, and Brownsville Pace lost in four to McAllen Rowe in the Class 5A bi-district round. In Class 4A, La Feria was swept by Alice, and Raymondville lost in straight sets to No. 22 Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway.

Brownsville IDEA Riverview battled against District 31-3A champion North Mission IDEA but came up short 15-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-9. In Class 2A, Santa Maria lost to Falls City in four sets.

