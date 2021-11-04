Valley Regional Medical Center promotes early detection of lung cancer through screening



According to the American Cancer Society, more than 235,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and there will be more than 131,000 lung cancerrelated deaths. Lung cancer is the leading cause of death due to cancer in America; however, the earlier lung cancer is identified and treated, the better the odds of survival.

A low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scan can help find abnormal areas in the lungs that may be cancer before

symptoms start, lowering the risk of dying from lung cancer. People ages 55-77 who are current smokers or those who have quit within the past 15 years and who have at least a 30 pack-year smoking history, should be screened for lung cancer yearly using LDCT.

During the LDCT procedure, patients lie flat on the exam table and may use pillows to maintain a comfortable position while remaining still during the exam. Patients are asked to hold their arms over their head while

holding their breath for five to 10 seconds and the exam table moves through the machine as the LDCT scan is done.

If an abnormality is found on the LDCT scan, a letter is sent to the patient and their physician with the report attached. The physician may recommend a follow-up CT scan. In the unlikely case the abnormality does grow or may present a worry, the doctor may recommend further testing using a PET scan or a biopsy.

To participate in the screening, patients must make an appointment with a primary care physician to have a shared decision-making session during which the physician explains the risks and benefits of the study.

November is lung cancer awareness month and Valley Regional Medical encourages the community to speak with their physician about their risk for lung cancer. Remember, early detection save lives