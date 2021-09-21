East Valley Football: La Feria tops Week 4 winners

The East Valley struggled in Week 4, with only four teams picking up victories ahead of most programs beginning district play this week.

No. 9 La Feria continued its unbeaten streak, improving to 3-0 with a 58-36 win over Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway. The Lions’ up-tempo offense is averaging 47 points per game, led by senior quarterback Aaron Trevino and sophomore running back Zion Dickerson.

The duo of Trevino and Dickerson accounted for all of La Feria’s scores during Friday’s contest. Both players rushed for three touchdowns and Trevino added three passing touchdowns, one each to Brandon Villanueva, Joaquin Trevino and Julian Torres.

The Lions racked up 609 yards of offense and Aaron Trevino accounted for 355, with 191 in the air and 164 on the ground. Dickerson accumulated 157 rushing yards. Defensively, senior Elijah Vela hauled in two interceptions and La Feria forced a fumble.

Santa Rosa (1-3) rolled by Progreso 50-0 to pick up its first win of the season and the first for new coach Joe Marichalar since 2017 when he was at Edcouch-Elsa.

Lyford returned to its high-scoring ways with a 52-6 victory over Santa Maria. The Bulldogs racked up 635 yards of offense and ran all over the Cougars’ defense, accumulating 551 rushing yards. Senior running back/receiver Justin Vela and senior quarterback/running back Brendan Nunez each scored three touchdowns.

Marine Military Academy improved to 3-0 with its second consecutive shutout victory, this time defeating Lyford’s JV squad 39-0.

It was a tough week for Brownsville-based teams. All four District 16-5A Division I members — Lopez, Pace, Porter and Brownsville Veterans — lost. A big second half lifted Corpus Christi Miller over Hanna, and the St. Joseph Bloodhounds lost on the road to Hebbronville.

The other eight East Valley teams had byes in Week 4. This week, District 16-5A DI will continue district play, and 32-6A, 32-4A DII, 32-3A DI and II and TAPPS DII District 3 will begin their conference slates.

