McAllen to hold public hearing on proposed tax rate

The city of McAllen is holding a public hearing Monday for the proposed 2021-22 fiscal year tax rate.

The city is currently proposing a tax rate of $0.495600 per $100 of valuation, the same rate the city commissioners adopted for the current year.

But because property values have increased, adoption of the same tax rate will still cause residents to pay more in taxes and bring in more revenue to the city.

The city estimates that the tax on the average homestead will increase by 8.73% and that the total tax levied on all properties will increase by nearly 6%.

To bring in the same amount in property taxes as this year, the city would have to lower the tax rate to $0.473627 per $100, aptly called the no-new-revenue tax rate.

The highest tax rate that the city could adopt without holding an election, called the voter-approval tax rate, is $0.507015 per $100.

Still, residents have the opportunity to voice their opinion on the tax rate by contacting the city or by attending the public hearing.

It will be held during the city commissioners meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, inside the commission chamber at City Hall, located at 1300 W. Houston Ave.