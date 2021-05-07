East Valley softball teams prepared to begin Round 2

The start of the second round awaits East Valley softball teams tonight.

In Class 6A, Harlingen South and Los Fresnos begin three-game playoff series against Northside O’Connor and Northside Warren, respectively. Game 1 for the Lady Hawks and O’Connor is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Alice, and the Lady Falcons meet Warren at 7:30 p.m. at San Diego.

The second game for Los Fresnos and Warren is at 1 p.m. Saturday at San Diego, with Game 3 scheduled for 30 minutes afterward if necessary.

South and O’Connor meet in Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday at Alice, with Game 3 set for 30 minutes afterward if necessary.

In Class 5A, Brownsville Veterans Memorial will clash with Corpus Christi Ray at 6 p.m. Saturday in a one-game playoff.

Mercedes is set for a three-game series against Victoria West, with all games at Robstown. Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m. today, and Game 2 is slated to start at 1 p.m. Saturday. A third game, if necessary, will be held 30 minutes afterward if necessary.

In Class 3A, Santa Rosa has a home-and-home series with Corpus Christi London. The first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. today in Santa Rosa, with Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi London. Game 3, if necessary, would be held 30 minutes afterward.

Also, Lyford will battle Santa Gertrudis Academy at Falfurrias, with Game 1 at 7 p.m. today. The teams will meet at noon Saturday in Falfurrias for Game 2, with a third game 30 minutes afterward if necessary.