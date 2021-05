HARLINGEN — Ricardo Gonzalez Jr., a 15-year-old who was shot last week, was taken off of life support May 4 and passed away due to his injuries, according to police.

The Harlingen Police Department updated a press release about Gonzalez being helped by EMS on April 27 at the parking lot of Burger King on South 77 Sunshine Strip.

A 16-year-old suspect has been charged with manslaughter and is being held at the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center, authorities said.