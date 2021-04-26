Five high school softball teams across the Rio Grande Valley claimed spots in the latest installment of the Texas Girls Coaches Association Top 25 polls on the cusp of the bi-district round of the state playoffs, which are set to begin Thursday.

Rio Hondo (13-0) became the biggest riser of all Valley teams featured in this week’s edition of the statewide rankings, leaping 15 spots to No. 10 overall in the Class 4A poll.

The Bobcats, the RGV’s only remaining unbeaten team on the softball diamond, took down district rivals Raymondville and Hidalgo in a pair of shutout victories last week to claim sole possession of the 32-4A district title.

Rio Hondo earned its second consecutive spot in the statewide rankings after making its debut in mid-April. The Bobcats are the Valley’s only 4A team to make an appearance in the TGCA poll this season and its first sub-5A squad to crack the top 10.

The Bobcats will begin a best-of-three bi-district playoff series against the Alice Coyotes at 7 p.m. Friday in Alice with Game 2 and a potential Game 3 set for Saturday in Rio Hondo.

PSJA North (23-1-1) claimed the top spot among Rio Grande Valley teams in the Class 6A poll this week, moving up one spot to No. 6 to tie its highest ranking of the season.

The Raiders wrapped up the District 31-6A title with four consecutive shutout victories and tied District 31-5A champion Sharyland Pioneer 7-7 in a non-district postseason tune-up game Friday.

PSJA North will kick off a best-of-three bi-district playoff series against the San Benito Greyhounds at 7 p.m. Friday in Pharr with Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, to be played Saturday in San Benito.

Los Fresnos (17-2) took the second-highest spot among four ranked 6A teams from the RGV this week, ascending one spot to No. 17 in this week’s TGCA poll.

The Falcons notched a 4-3 walkoff win against Harlingen High at home Tuesday on an inside-the-park home run to claim a share of the District 32-6A championship in their last game action.

Los Fresnos will play one winner-take-all bi-district playoff game against the Edinburg North Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday in Los Fresnos.

Harlingen South (17-2-1) re-entered the statewide rankings after a brief absence last week and claimed the No. 19 spot in the 6A poll.

The Hawks split the District 32-6A title with Los Fresnos, but swept the two-game season series against the Falcons to take the district’s top seed heading into the postseason.

Harlingen South is set to face the PSJA High Bears in Game 1 of a best-of-three series in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday in San Juan.

Game 2 between the Hawks and Bears is slated for 7 p.m. Friday in San Juan, while a potential Game 3 would be played at 1 p.m. Saturday in Harlingen.

Edinburg Vela (15-3) earned the final spot among 6A Valley teams in this week’s version of the statewide rankings and appeared at No. 24 after falling three spots.

The SaberCats enjoyed a bye week after concluding their regular season with victories over Edinburg Economedes and Mission High on back-to-back days in mid-April.

Vela will begin a best-of-three bi-district playoff series against the Weslaco High Panthers at 7 p.m. Thursday in Weslaco.

Game 2 between the Panthers and SaberCats is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Edinburg with Game 3, if necessary, slated for 6 p.m. Saturday in Weslaco.

The Mercedes Tigers (15-4) dropped out of the TGCA’s Class 5A poll this week after three consecutive weeks as the Valley’s only state-ranked team in 5A.

Email: amcculloch@themonitor.com

Twitter: @ByAndyMcCulloch