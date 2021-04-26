TSTC Culinary Arts program helps student reach her childhood dream

Dreams of becoming a chef have baked inside the mind of Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts student Stephanie Medrano since she was a child. Growing up, she used to tell her grandparents that one day the person creating delicious meals and pastries would be her.

Now she has a more personal reason to complete her education: her 10-year-old daughter. This spring she expects to receive her Associate of Applied Science degree in Culinary Arts and is not only setting a positive example for her daughter, but also making her childhood dreams come true.

“I wanted to show her that you are able to achieve your dreams as long as you believe and follow through with them,” she said. “I am proud to say that I achieved my childhood dreams and will continue to learn and master the skills needed to be a successful chef.”

Medrano said that her experience at TSTC was nothing short of beneficial.

“I had a wonderful experience during my time at TSTC,” she said. “I felt welcomed the moment I set foot on campus.”

She spoke highly of the instructors who have helped her on the journey to her degree.

“Chef Emma Creps always supported and believed in me,” she said. “Chef Ayla and Chef Omar were also amazing mentors. They were all able to teach me the skills needed in order to run an effective business, a kitchen brigade, and they also taught leadership ability.”

While TSTC does teach the core curriculum needed for a specific degree, other essential information is given to students throughout their time in the program — information that Medrano found highly beneficial.

“TSTC has definitely helped me by holding resume writing seminars and virtual job fairs,” she said. “I was able to learn information about what should and should not be on a resume. The job fairs also helped me out because I was able to learn about these companies that came to visit our campus, and I was also able to submit my applications with them directly.”

As far as what her plans are after her time at TSTC concludes, Medrano said that she sees herself bringing recipes to life in a kitchen.

“I would love to be able to showcase all the skills I learned during my time at TSTC.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected that more than 158,000 chefs and head cooks will be needed by 2029. This will be driven by restaurant patrons who want high-quality, healthier meals.

In May 2020, Texas had 4,900 chefs and head cooks earning an annual mean wage of more than $57,000, according to the federal labor statistics agency.

Registration for summer and fall classes is currently underway. For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.