EDINBURG — The Edinburg Vela SaberCats secured their second consecutive District 31-6A championship with a 35-7 victory over Mission High in The Monitor’s Game of the Week on Thursday at Richard R. Flores Stadium.

The SaberCats improved to 10-0 on the year and 8-0 in district play, while the Eagles, who have already locked up a playoff spot of their own, dropped to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in 31-6A competition.

Edinburg Vela athlete PJ Rivera scored two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score while gaining 135 yards of offense. Chase Campbell added two passing touchdowns, and Joshua Garcia and Ethan Aguirre teamed up for a blocked punt returned for six.

The district championship is Vela’s fourth in five years under fifth-year head coach John Campbell, and its sixth in program history since the school began competing at the varsity level in 2012.

Mission High will look to rebound against PSJA North (7-1, 5-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Pate Memorial Stadium in Hidalgo. The winner between the Eagles and Raiders will finish as the No. 2 seed in District 31-6A.

The SaberCats have a bye week during Week 11 and will take the field again during the bi-district round of the playoffs against a District 32-6A opponent to be determined.

