The UTRGV baseball team beat Youngstown State 8-4 (seven innings) and 11-8 in a doubleheader Saturday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

The Vaqueros (8-3, 0-0) will look to clinch a series sweep of the Penguins (2-8, 0-0) at noon Sunday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Junior Brandon Pimentel led the Vaqueros in Game 2 with a 5-for-5 performance with two home runs, two doubles, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Right fielder Freddy Rojas Jr. went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Sophomore Hunter Rosenbaum (1-1), who pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts, earned the win. Max Balderrama Jr. picked up his first save of the season with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

In Game 1, the Vaqueros scored seven runs during the sixth to come from behind and beat the Penguins 8-4 in seven innings.

Sophomore PSJA High alum Jacob Sanchez hit a three-run home run to give the Vaqueros a 5-4 lead during the sixth. Sanchez has now pinch hit twice this season, hitting a home run each time.

The Vaqueros weren’t done in that inning, though, as they loaded the bases with one out to set up an RBI-groundout by Bryan Sturges and a pinch hit two-run single by freshman Steven Lancia to make the score 8-4.

That made a winner of junior Colten Davis (2-0), who struck out six in a career-high seven innings, allowing four hits without a walk.