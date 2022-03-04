EDINBURG — After 18 hours of deliberation over two days, a jury Friday found the man accused of shooting and killing a South Texas College security guard in 1998 guilty of a lesser charge of aggravated robbery.

Roberto Ivonovich Ojeda Hernandez, 42, had been charged with capital murder for the 1998 shooting at STC that resulted in 32-year-old security guard Carlos Hernandez’s death.

That shooting also sent three people to the hospital with wounds from bullet fragments, including two sisters and an STC employee.

The robbery occurred during class registration on Jan. 13, 1998.

