Victim in fatal Edinburg shooting identified; teen charged

Edinburg police have arrested a 17-year-old on a murder charge for the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man.

In a news release, police said investigators charged Alberto Quintana with the shooting death of Alvi Aristegui Puyg.

The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Pin Oak Drive.

Quintana is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon at Edinburg Municipal Court.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities are asking anyone with information to call Edinburg police at (956) 289-7700. Anonymous tipsters can call Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.