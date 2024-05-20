Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Early Voting for the May 28 primary runoff elections kicked off Monday morning for six local races in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

Voters will have until Friday to cast their early votes in runoffs from the March 5 Democratic and Republican primaries. Each race is for the Democratic Party ballot.

HIDALGO COUNTY

Polls opened in Hidalgo County at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. Voters will be deciding runoffs in three races: judge for the 332nd state District Court, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1, and Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1.

The race for who will be Democratic candidate for the 332nd state District Court in Hidalgo County comes down to Abiel Flores and Juan Ramon Alvarez. During the March 5 primary, Flores received 12,745 votes, or 34.36% while Alvarez received 12,716 votes, or 34.34%.

The Democratic ticket for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1 will come down to Sonia “Dr” Trevino and Ramon Segovia. During the primary election, Trevino received 6,400 votes, or 49.62%, while Segovia received 3,292 votes, or 25.50%.

The primary runoff for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1 has Charlie Espinoza against Rodolfo “Rudy” Zamorano Jr. During the primary election, Espinoza received 4,548 votes, or 47.15% while Zamorano received 3,431 votes, or 35.58%.

Polls will be open for the rest of the week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CAMERON COUNTY

Polling locations in Cameron County opened at 8 a.m. Monday and will remain open until 8 p.m. Cameron County has three races to determine, all of which are for the Democratic ticket.

Ruben Cortez Jr. is facing Jonathan Gracia for District 37 in the Texas House of Representatives. During the March 5 primary, Cortez received 1,667 votes, or 26.51% while Gracia received 1,646 votes, or 26.18%.

Cameron County voters will also be deciding who their Democratic candidate for sheriff will be. Current Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza is looking to retain his spot on the ballot against Manuel “Manny” Trevino.

Garza received 6,711 votes, or 36.74% during the primary. Trevino received 4,808 votes, or 26.32%.

The Democratic candidate for Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector will come down to Antonio “Tony” Yzaguirre Jr. and Eddie Garcia.

During the primary election, Yzaguirre received 8,236 votes, or 45.38%, and Garcia received 6,464 votes, or 35.62%.

Polls in Cameron County will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Friday.

Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28.