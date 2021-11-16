UTRGV Vaqueros head coach Matt Figger announced the team’s second signing of the 2022 recruiting class, adding three-star point guard Adante Holiman on Monday.

Holiman, a senior at McAlester High School in McAlester, Oklahoma, is the No. 2-ranked player in Oklahoma, according to ESPN.com. As a junior, Holiman averaged 31 points, five rebounds and four steals per game, while shooting 51% from the field and 40% from behind the arc.

“Adante’ Holiman is a really good get for us,” Figger said in a press release. “He’s got a high basketball IQ and a competitive nature about him. You can never have enough good point guards and I think he will be a really good addition to our team.”

Holiman joins 6-foot-7 forward Isaiah Barganier as a part of the 2022 recruiting class, with Barganier signing his national letter of intent Wednesday. Barganier, a senior at Fulshear High School, averaged 16.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game during his junior season.

“Isaiah is very versatile, can play multiple positions and has a good feel for how to play,” Figger said in a press release. “He has good size, can really shoot, and great hand and footwork. We can use him in multiple positions in our offense. I have experience coaching guys like him that are left-handed and really have a knack for passing and scoring, so we’re excited to add him to our program.”