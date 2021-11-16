Man accused of tossing hamster cage at person with hamster still inside

A Cameron County grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old Brownsville man on one count of cruelty to an animal.

According to the Oct. 20, 2021, indictment, Luis Alberto Miranda threw a hamster cage at another person with a hamster still inside.

The alleged incident occurred on April 4, 2021. The indictment reads “Miranda did then and there intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly cause bodily injury to an animal, namely a hamster by throwing the animal’s cage at a person, without the effective consent” of the owner.

The hamster’s name was not listed in the indictment.

According to court documents, Miranda on Nov. 8, waived the reading of the indictment filed against him and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A trial date has been scheduled on Jan. 24, 2022, before 103rd state District Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr.