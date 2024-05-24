La Joya falls in regional semis vs. SA Johnson

LAREDO — La Joya High’s second regional semifinal appearance in three seasons ended in a sweep at the hands of San Antonio Johnson as the Jaguars won Game 2, 10-0, on Friday at Veterans Field in Laredo.

The Coyotes (23-16) dropped Game 1 of the Region IV-6A semifinal on Friday by a score of 7-4. The Jaguars advance to next week’s regional final to face the winner of San Antonio O’Connor and San Antonio Reagan.

“Johnson is a tough team. I’m proud of my guys and the way they fought to get here,” La Joya head coach Mario Flores said. “We got a great group of seniors that are going to be missed. La Joya baseball is La Joya baseball and we’re going to continue to succeed. We have a good group coming up and we’re looking forward to getting back here and over the hump.”

Johnson scored one run in the bottom of the first but La Joya pitcher Santiago Tijerina was able to hold the Jaguars over the next four innings.

The Jaguars then strung together seven hits to score five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a commanding 7-0 lead after five full innings.

La Joya was limited to just four hits in the game off Johnson starter Derek Maples. Isaac Sayavedra led the Coyotes with two hits in Game 2. Roel Garcia and Ivan Marron had one hit apiece.