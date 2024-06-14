2024 All-Valley Sports Award Winners

The 2024 All-Valley Sports Awards honoring the year’s best and brightest student-athletes, teams and coaches was held Friday night at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance. Below is a list of this year’s award winners. Congratulations to all this year’s nominees on outstanding seasons.

Tom Landry Award of Excellence

Xiomara Rodriguez, Lasara

Program of the Year

Weslaco High

6A Male Athlete of the Year

Jaime Lopez, PSJA High

6A Female Athlete of the Year

San Juanita Leal, Edinburg North

Sub-6A Male Athlete of the Year

Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans

Sub-6A Female Athlete of the Year

Sophia Pecina, Progreso

6A Boys Team of the Year

Weslaco High Football

6A Girls Team of the Year

Weslaco High Softball

Sub-6A Boys Team of the Year

Brownsville Veterans Football

Sub-6A Girls Team of the Year

Harlingen South Softball

Boys Coach of the Year

JC Ramirez, Brownsville Veterans Football

Girls Coach of the Year

Mario Rodriguez, Weslaco High Softball

Play of the Year

Andrea Ortiz, Weslaco High

Boys Cross Country

Armando Morales, La Feria

Girls Cross Country

San Juanita Leal, Edinburg North

Volleyball

Amare Hernandez, McAllen Memorial

Football

Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans

Boys Swimming

Amani Singh, McAllen High

Girls Swimming

Lexie Bzibziak, McAllen High

Boys Water Polo

Jayden Ybarra, PSJA North

Girls Water Polo

Kailey Vera, PSJA High

Boys Powerlifting

Deondre Moody, Donna North

Girls Powerlifting

Deseray Rodriguez, Mission Veterans

Boys Basketball

Axel Garza, Edinburg Vela

Girls Basketball

Kimora Fagan, Edinburg High

Boys Wrestling

Maddox Quinonez, Edinburg Economedes

Girls Wrestling

Cassandra Medrano, Edinburg High

Boys Soccer

Diego Guerra, Brownsville Lopez

Girls Soccer

Julianna Millin, McAllen High

Boys Tennis

Diego Garcia, Harlingen South

Girls Tennis

Maya Chen, Edinburg North

Boys Golf

Dylan Villarreal, McAllen Memorial

Girls Golf

Amber Martin, Edinburg Vela

Boys Track & Field

Dante Barrera, Rio Grande City

Girls Track & Field

San Juanita Leal, Edinburg North

Softball

Madelynn Cantu, Weslaco High

Baseball

Carlos Garza, Brownsville Veterans