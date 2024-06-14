2024 All-Valley Sports Award Winners

The 2024 All-Valley Sports Awards honoring the year’s best and brightest student-athletes, teams and coaches was held Friday night at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance. Below is a list of this year’s award winners. Congratulations to all this year’s nominees on outstanding seasons.
Tom Landry Award of Excellence
Xiomara Rodriguez, Lasara
Program of the Year
Weslaco High
6A Male Athlete of the Year
Jaime Lopez, PSJA High
6A Female Athlete of the Year
San Juanita Leal, Edinburg North
Sub-6A Male Athlete of the Year
Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans
Sub-6A Female Athlete of the Year
Sophia Pecina, Progreso
6A Boys Team of the Year
Weslaco High Football
6A Girls Team of the Year
Weslaco High Softball
Sub-6A Boys Team of the Year
Brownsville Veterans Football
Sub-6A Girls Team of the Year
Harlingen South Softball
Boys Coach of the Year
JC Ramirez, Brownsville Veterans Football
Girls Coach of the Year
Mario Rodriguez, Weslaco High Softball
Play of the Year
Andrea Ortiz, Weslaco High
Boys Cross Country
Armando Morales, La Feria
Girls Cross Country
San Juanita Leal, Edinburg North
Volleyball
Amare Hernandez, McAllen Memorial
Football
Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans
Boys Swimming
Amani Singh, McAllen High
Girls Swimming
Lexie Bzibziak, McAllen High
Boys Water Polo
Jayden Ybarra, PSJA North
Girls Water Polo
Kailey Vera, PSJA High
Boys Powerlifting
Deondre Moody, Donna North
Girls Powerlifting
Deseray Rodriguez, Mission Veterans
Boys Basketball
Axel Garza, Edinburg Vela
Girls Basketball
Kimora Fagan, Edinburg High
Boys Wrestling
Maddox Quinonez, Edinburg Economedes
Girls Wrestling
Cassandra Medrano, Edinburg High
Boys Soccer
Diego Guerra, Brownsville Lopez
Girls Soccer
Julianna Millin, McAllen High
Boys Tennis
Diego Garcia, Harlingen South
Girls Tennis
Maya Chen, Edinburg North
Boys Golf
Dylan Villarreal, McAllen Memorial
Girls Golf
Amber Martin, Edinburg Vela
Boys Track & Field
Dante Barrera, Rio Grande City
Girls Track & Field
San Juanita Leal, Edinburg North
Softball
Madelynn Cantu, Weslaco High
Baseball
Carlos Garza, Brownsville Veterans